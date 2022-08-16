Washoe County reports new monkeypox case; total now stands at 8

WCSD is reporting its 8th case of monkeypox
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting another case of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases to eight.

The department said on Twitter the case is of a male in his 40′s who is not a known contact of a confirmed case.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of monkeypox include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash may be painful.

