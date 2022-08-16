Washoe County Health District holding vaccination drives

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be holding another vaccination event this Saturday for schoolchildren.

The health district previously held a vaccination event on Aug. 13, the weekend before many kids began their first day of school in Washoe County.

The event will be held at the Washoe County Health District on 1001 East 9th Street, Building B from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Children ages 4 to 18 are invited to get their vaccinations.

Appointments are not required, but are encouraged as a very small number of walk-ins are available. You can schedule and appointment through here.

Insurance is not required to get a vaccine.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.