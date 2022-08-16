UNR’s Argenta Hall to reopen 3 years after boiler explosion

The Downunder Cafe in a photograph included with the Nevada State Fire Marshal report on the...
The Downunder Cafe in a photograph included with the Nevada State Fire Marshal report on the Argenta Hall explosion.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno will reopen Argenta Hall three years after an incident with the building’s boiler forced it to close in July 2019.

“We are excited to get students back into this building and open a state-of-the-art dining complex that will be available to our entire community,” Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services Dean Kennedy said. “With how much student feedback has been infused into updating this hall, it will be powerful to see how the student-centered, innovative spaces in the residential section and dining areas support student learning and success.”

The reopening of the hall will include a number of updates, such as a:

  • Redesign to the Downunder Dining Commons, an upgraded convenience store, retail dining venues and increased capacity for approximately 500 people
  • Consolidated laundry rooms
  • Community learning and social spaces on every floor
  • Individual study rooms on every floor
  • New paint and carpet

The new updates cost a total of $78 million. The University will be holding a ceremony to celebrate its reopening at 2:45 p.m. at the Downunder Dining Commons.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

Latest News

Reno Fire Department
Structure fire in Reno
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Social workers tackling mental health stigma in Black men
‘We need to go where they are’: WC Health expands mental health services to reach more minorities
Arts for All Nevada
A Night at the Mansion