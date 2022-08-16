UNR’s Argenta Hall to reopen 3 years after boiler explosion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno will reopen Argenta Hall three years after an incident with the building’s boiler forced it to close in July 2019.

“We are excited to get students back into this building and open a state-of-the-art dining complex that will be available to our entire community,” Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services Dean Kennedy said. “With how much student feedback has been infused into updating this hall, it will be powerful to see how the student-centered, innovative spaces in the residential section and dining areas support student learning and success.”

The reopening of the hall will include a number of updates, such as a:

Redesign to the Downunder Dining Commons, an upgraded convenience store, retail dining venues and increased capacity for approximately 500 people

Consolidated laundry rooms

Community learning and social spaces on every floor

Individual study rooms on every floor

New paint and carpet

The new updates cost a total of $78 million. The University will be holding a ceremony to celebrate its reopening at 2:45 p.m. at the Downunder Dining Commons.

