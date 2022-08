RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the next few days. Storms will be on the drier side north of I-80, with fire starts possible from lightning strikes. Elsewhere, storms will move slowly and drop much more rainfall. Localized flooding is possible. Drier, hot weather is likely for the weekend. -Jeff