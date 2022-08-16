Structure fire in Reno

Single unit fire
Reno Fire Department
Reno Fire Department(KOLO)
By Gema Alvarez
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Department responded to a single unit fire early Tuesday morning on Canon street.

Crews managed to quickly put out the fire.

One person attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Canon street is currently closed and will open back up around 8:30am.

The school nearby has been notified and will need to make adjustments the schedule this morning.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

