Structure fire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Department responded to a single unit fire early Tuesday morning on Canon street.

Crews managed to quickly put out the fire.

One person attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Canon street is currently closed and will open back up around 8:30am.

The school nearby has been notified and will need to make adjustments the schedule this morning.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

