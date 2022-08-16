Storey County institutes boil advisory

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County issued a boil water notice Tuesday afternoon.

The county said on Twitter that the notice was for the area of Sutton and Summit to Sutton and C Street, and C Street to the gas station.

The order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.

If you have questions, Storey County urges you to call them at 775-847-0968. No other details were provided.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.