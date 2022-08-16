Stolen vehicle and children found in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has arrested the person suspected of stealing a vehicle in Reno with two children inside.

The vehicle was taken from the parking lot of a CVS store on S. Virginia Street in Reno Monday afternoon. Inside the vehicle were the victim’s two children, aged eight months and two years.

The Chevrolet Equinox was found near the Holiday Inn Express on N. Carson Street in Carson City.

No information about the suspect has been released.

