Political leaders talk fire prevention at 26th Tahoe Summit

Annual event held at Sand Harbor in 2022
Rep. Tom McClintock speaks at the 2022 Tahoe Summit
Rep. Tom McClintock speaks at the 2022 Tahoe Summit(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal of the annual summit is the preservation of one of our country’s most scenic and unique places – Lake Tahoe.

“Lake Tahoe’s future depends on all of us coming together,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “And there is so much to do.”

Senator Jackie Rosen hosted the 26th annual Tahoe Summit, with multiple democratic and republican political leaders in attendance. Last year’s summit was right before the Caldor fire exploded in size burning over 220,000 acres, so it was no surprise that fire prevention was the number one topic of discussion at this year’s summit.

But the topic of fire prevention tends to divide political leaders, and that was on full display on Tuesday.

“Climate change is real, climate change is happening,” stressed Senator Alex Padilla of California. “Our public and private forests are in dramatically different conditions,” said Rep. Tom McClintock of California’s 4th district. “This is a forest management issue!”

Rep. Mark Amodei, Gov. Steve Sisolak, and others also spoke at the summit.

