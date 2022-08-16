Police execute search warrant on property of Rounds disappearance suspect

Rounds has been missing since earlier this year
Rounds has been missing since earlier this year
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant on a property owned by a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds.

With the assistance of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, they executed the warrant on a parcel of land owned by James Brenner, who has been previously identified as a suspect in the case.

No items of interest or evidence were discovered on the property.

Police searched the property using cadaver dogs, drones, and archaeological excavation to search the property. Rounds has been missing since earlier this year.

