Northern Nevada Dream Center to host Back to School Bash and school supply giveaway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As students head back to school this week, many of them will be without the tools they need for a successful academic year. That’s why the Northern Nevada Dream Center is hosting its 4th annual Back to School Bash where they will be giving away more than 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, free groceries for families and other surprises!

Executive Director, Susan Sorenson and Director of Programs and Volunteers, Bethany Herzing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the deeper purpose behind the event.

The event is free and open to students in grades K-12, who are enrolled in Douglas or Carson City School Districts. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and students must be present. NNDC, Lifepoint Church and Shine A Jesus Church have partnered together for the Back to School Bash.

It’s happening Saturday, Aug. 20 at Fuji Park (601 Old Clear Creek Road) in Carson City.

The Carson City Lions Club will provide free vision screenings during the Bash and Western Nevada Safe Routes to School program mascot Safety Sally will be on hand to pass out swag and safety materials.

Families will receive a gift from Ashlee’s Toy Closet and Kona Ice will provide treats to students. Firefighters from the Carson City Fire Department will offer tours of their firetruck and the Greater Nevada Credit Union G-Bus will be there with giveaways and games for the kids.

