Nevada Representative introduces bill to enhance mental health training

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada’s Susie Lee is one of two House Representatives introducing a bill to enhance mental health training.

Lee, a Democrat, and Pennsylvania Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, announced the introduction of the Expanding Access to Mental Health Training Act.

Their legislation would reauthorize and improve the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Mental Health Awareness Training (MHAT) Grants program, which was set to expire at the end of this year without Congressional approval.

MHAT provides funding to states, localities, tribes, and other nonprofits to train teachers, first responders, law enforcement officials, veterans, and others to help prevent mental and behavioral issues from escalating.

“The pandemic laid bare Nevada’s longstanding mental health crisis,” said Lee. “When someone is in crisis, acting quickly to get them the care and support they need can save their life. This legislation will help ensure that teachers and law enforcement have the training and resources they need to respond to those facing mental health challenges. This program is absolutely critical and that’s why I’m introducing this legislation to expand and enhance it.”

