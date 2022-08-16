Learn viral Tik Tok dance routines at the August Sparks Art Walk

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks is hosting a dance party Thursday, Aug. 18 and you’re invited!

This month’s Sparks Art Walk theme is “Let’s Move.” DJ Diskoteka of Reno’s KWNK Radio 97.9FM will help local actress and Tik Tok dancer, Cicely Capozzi teach an all-age, all-ability 45-minute workshop to learn popular Tik Tok dances at the Tony Armstrong Amphitheater.

City of Sparks special events coordinate, Francine Burge, stopped by Morning Break to share all the details.

The party is from 4 to 9 p.m. Music starts at 5:30 and the workshop begins at 6 p.m.

There are other great things to do Thursday night too. The Depot Gallery will feature two artists at this month’s reception, plus there are docent-led tours of the city’s commissioned public art at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Just outside the gallery in Lillard Park, Sierra Arts will host an artist pop-up!

Visit the Latimer Art Club show and reception at the Sparks Heritage Museum from 5-7 p.m. Museum admission is free during the Sparks Art Walk!

Live music by Darren Senn, food trucks and vendors will be near the Great Basin Stage from 6-8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects
Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft
KOLO Cooks - Gemelli Pasta Salad
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spinach and sausage gemelli pasta salad
Back to School Bash Interview
Northern Nevada Dream Center to host Back to School Bash and school supply giveaway
The Center for Biological Diversity is now petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to...
Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site