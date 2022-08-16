Learn viral Tik Tok dance routines at the August Sparks Art Walk

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks is hosting a dance party Thursday, Aug. 18 and you’re invited!

This month’s Sparks Art Walk theme is “Let’s Move.” DJ Diskoteka of Reno’s KWNK Radio 97.9FM will help local actress and Tik Tok dancer, Cicely Capozzi teach an all-age, all-ability 45-minute workshop to learn popular Tik Tok dances at the Tony Armstrong Amphitheater.

City of Sparks special events coordinate, Francine Burge, stopped by Morning Break to share all the details.

The party is from 4 to 9 p.m. Music starts at 5:30 and the workshop begins at 6 p.m.

There are other great things to do Thursday night too. The Depot Gallery will feature two artists at this month’s reception, plus there are docent-led tours of the city’s commissioned public art at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Just outside the gallery in Lillard Park, Sierra Arts will host an artist pop-up!

Visit the Latimer Art Club show and reception at the Sparks Heritage Museum from 5-7 p.m. Museum admission is free during the Sparks Art Walk!

Live music by Darren Senn, food trucks and vendors will be near the Great Basin Stage from 6-8 p.m.

