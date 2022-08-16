KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spinach and sausage gemelli pasta salad

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A savory summer dish is exactly what the meteorologist ordered to go along with these final days of summer temperatures. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes creates a delicious pasta salad that will brighten up any table.

Ingredients:

5 cups Gemelli pasta (cooked and oiled)

1 bunch fresh spinach

1/4 diced red onion

1 cup artichoke hearts

1/4 cup favorite olive

3 sausage links of your choosing (cooked)

6 thick sliced mushrooms (cooked)

1/4 Pepperoncini

Salt and pepper

Dill Havarti cheese (diced)

1/2 cup favorite balsamic ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

Directions:

Cook. Cool. Toss together and enjoy!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.