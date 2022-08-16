Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a tool theft in the Casino Core area in Stateline, Nevada.

The plea comes after the sheriff’s office says they have exhausted all their leads in the case.

They say that on July 27 around 9:00 a.m., a man and a woman stole a black backpack full of tools from the maintenance area of Harvey’s Casino in Stateline near Lake Tahoe.

The male suspect was wearing a light grey t-shirt with grey shorts. The female was wearing a tan dress with a blue overshirt.

Police say after the theft, the pair left the area and walked into South Lake Tahoe.

Anyone with information as to their identity is asked to call investigator Brandon Williams at 775-586-7253.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.