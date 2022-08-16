BLM completes wild horse, burrow gather in Twin Peaks

SUSANVILLE, California. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management says they have completed their wild horse and burro gather in the Twin Peaks Herd Management Area.

A total of 2,111 wild horses and 339 wild burros were collected by the agency.

BLM plans to conduct an aerial population count in the coming weeks to confirm the population that remains on the range. As many as 110 mares will be treated with a fertility control drug and released back into the herd management area.

The appropriate numbers for the Twin Peaks area is between 448 and 758 wild horses and 72-116 wild burros, according to BLM.

“This was a large and challenging project, and we are pleased to complete it while meeting our goals of safety, humane treatment of the animals and providing full public access and transparency,” said Emily Ryan, manager of the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office. “Reducing wild horse and burro populations reduces pressure on rangeland resources, helping to keep the rangelands healthy for the horse and burro herds and for domestic livestock and wildlife that depend on healthy rangelands.”

Horses and burros removed from the area will be available for adoption or purchase at various venues, such as BLM short-term holding corrals, internet adoption events, and at wild horse and burro adoption events nationwide.

Older wild horses will be placed in long term pastures where they will live out the remainder of their lives under the protection of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.

“We recognize the value that many people have for wild horses and burros, and we share that appreciation,” Ryan said. “With completion of this gather, wild horse and burros will enjoy healthy rangeland habitat or humane care off the range.”

