What young drivers can learn at ‘Kids, Cars & Chocolate”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 16-year-old Zoe Murkovich says she’s always loved being around cars.

As far as the general maintenance of a vehicle, she’s more than happy to show us around a dip stick or tire pressure.

“And it looks pretty good,” Zoe says of the reading indicated on the oil dip stick. “You want the oil to be like right in the middle of these two dots maybe a little above. Right now, it’s right here, pretty prefect,” she says.

On tire pressure she uses a manual gauge and points to what the final numbers say.

“So, if we look it’s at about right there,” she says of a 35 PSI reading. “So, this one looks good,” she says.

Chances are the average 16-year-old doesn’t have the working knowledge Zoe has when it comes to cars.

But after completing a two-hour course at CoAuto called “Kids, Cars, And Chocolate” they may be able to keep a car in good working order.

“If you follow the maintenance procedures, you have a much longer lasting car,” says Vinnie Lucido Owner of CoAuto. “It is going to take you down the road with not as many problems. That’s the difference between maintenance versus repair,” he says.

Lucido says the two-hour course will help educate new drivers about the most important fluids to check, the correct tire pressure, what icons mean on the dashboard....and the most important item in a car---the owner’s manual.

Lucido suspects teens and young adults won’t be the only ones getting something out of the class

“You know I feel parents will gain a lot of knowledge out of this just as well. Because most parents are also lacking that knowledge,” says Lucido.

Lucido says students will be checking under the hood, underneath a car, and sitting in the driver’s seat to learn the fundamentals.

Gaining confidence and saving money by taking simple steps in maintaining a car’s basic components is what students and perhaps their parents can take away from the course.

The class is this Friday August 19, 2022, from 5:30-to-7:30 in the evening.

https://coautonv.com/contactus

