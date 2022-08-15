Tractor-trailer crash kills one near Lovelock

NSP says the crash happened Aug. 2
NSP says the crash happened Aug. 2
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating the crash of a tractor-trailer combination near the town of Lovelock.

NSP says the crash happened around 2:00 p.m., Aug. 2 on IR-80.

Their preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination driven by James Edward Compau left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier before going down an embankment and and over the divided bridge barrier, overturning.

The tractor-trailer became detached, with the tractor becoming fully engulfed in flames and coming to rest beneath the I-80 overpass.

The crash remains under investigation.

