Tractor-trailer crash kills one near Lovelock

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating the crash of a tractor-trailer combination near the town of Lovelock.

NSP says the crash happened around 2:00 p.m., Aug. 2 on IR-80.

Their preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination driven by James Edward Compau left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier before going down an embankment and and over the divided bridge barrier, overturning.

The tractor-trailer became detached, with the tractor becoming fully engulfed in flames and coming to rest beneath the I-80 overpass.

The crash remains under investigation.

