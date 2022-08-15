‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:12 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a Purdue Boilermaker.

According to a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

The 18-year-old is studying the field of human services, which includes human development and family studies.

Ironically, the Netflix TV series she stars in takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.

In season three, a Purdue T-shirt that appeared in an episode of the show went viral and became a top seller online.

Balancing her online studies, the British actress’ next movie is called “The Electronic State,” which begins production in Atlanta this fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

