Sisolak, Enfield visit Washoe County schools as students return to class

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The hallways are filled with students once again in schools around the Washoe County School District.

Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Vaughan Middle School on Monday to talk with students and staff and made a point to stress the importance of finding a way to increase pay for teachers.

“It’s definitely a priority,” he stressed. “It’s not reasonable that teachers aren’t paid fair compensation. Two teachers I talked to here say they love teaching, but they can’t afford to buy a home.”

The hope is that increased teacher pay could help solve the issue of staffing shortages, something Superintendent Doctor Susan Enfield says she’s working to fix.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that we have faced some staffing shortages,” she said.

And a big part of the shortage, involves bus drivers. A problem so severe, that the district is having to rotate them between areas a week at a time while reimbursing parents for gas on the off weeks.

“The trustees and I are adamant that we can provide daily transportation for all students, and we aren’t doing that right now.” Enfield stated. “We also have drivers who are signing up and who are training so we are going to be in a much better position moving forward.”

Still, despite the challenges, Enfield says she feels great with the way the year has started.

“In the schools that I visited today I’m seeing dedicated, happy staff that are there for their students, and the students are happy to be back.”

