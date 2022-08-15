Second annual Remembrance Run honors Indian boarding school attendees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday concluded the second annual Remembrance Run to honor the children who attended Indian boarding schools across the nation and right here in Nevada.

Runners arrived at the Stewart Indian School in Carson City after a 50 mile run that began in Yerington..

“I won’t speak too much, we’re here to give our offerings to the graves of these kids that lost their lives to this school. It’s not even a school, it’s not,” said Kutoven Stevens of the Yerington Paiute tribe.

Stevens addressed the crowds after making the 50 mile trek from Yerington to the Stewart Indian School Cemetery in Carson City to honor the children who were forced to attend the school during its years of operation from 1890 through 1980.

“If it was 100 years ago, that could have been me. That easily could have been me. That could have been stolen away from my family without my parents’ permission because that’s what happens. And I could have been taken to a place like this, and I could have been beaten, I could have been abused, I could have been murdered, I could have been raped and people don’t know that,” Stevens said.

2022 marks the second year of the Remembrance Run. Ku and his family organized the first one last year to remember his great grandfather who, at only 8-years-old, ran away from the Stewart School three times, making the 50 mile trek to his home on the Yerington Paiute Reservation.

“You ask any Native American around here, they have some tie to a boarding school. So, they truly know first hand the kind of evil that was delivered through boarding schools and the kind of assimilation that was taking place,” said Stevens.

During the event, runners and their supporters visited and decorated the grave sites of the children who lost their lives at the hands of Stewart Boarding School while also honoring their personal ties.

“My grandma went to Stewart here and she ran away,” said run participant Amber Torres. “And also, I’ve been able to hear survivors talk about their stories about being beaten, having their language beaten out of them, cutting their hair, having their skin scrubbed with hard brushes to remove their color. And I’m making it my job to educate the next seven generations on their culture, their language, their traditions, so that that never dies,” she continued.

After visiting the burial site, a ceremony to honor the lives affected by these schools included traditional music and words from dignitaries, including Governor Steve Sisolak.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto recognized Ku for his continuous work in raising awareness of what Native American communities have gone through; something that Ku says he will never stop doing.

