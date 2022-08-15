Reno man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the Regional Narcotics Unit announced Monday morning.

Authorities say Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while also being in possession of firearms.

His vehicle was located at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, and he was observed entering and leaving it. Upon conducting a traffic stop, a search of Wakefield’s vehicle found him to be concealing a firearm.

Upon searching the rest of the vehicle, police found nearly three pounds of fentanyl powder, more than a pound of Xanax pills, 300 ml of liquid GHB, a half-pound of oxycodone pills and a half pound of methamphetamine, as well as an additional firearm.

Wakefield was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of high level trafficking of a controlled substance, and one count of concealing a firearm without a permit.

The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.