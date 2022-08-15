Reno Aces enter last stretch of the season so get your tickets to Great Nevada Field’s final theme nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s hard to believe that the 2022 season for the Reno Aces is nearing the end. There are only 21 home games left at Great Nevada Field. If you haven’t been to a game yet, or if you’re looking for a great excuse to go again, there are two more big theme nights left of the season.

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko talked to the Aces’ chief commercial officer, Mike Murray about Wolfpack Weekend happening Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20. Deck GNF out in silver and blue. It’s the first weekend that UNR students are back on campus and the Aces want to make GNF a home away from home for them. There are fireworks after the game Friday and on Saturday, fans will get an Aces/Wolf Pack bucket hat when they come to the game.

Then Saturday, Sept. 3, it’ll be a “magical evening” with the Reno Aces. Wisk away to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter! There will be a wand giveaway. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act returns for his second showing in the Biggest Little Season this year. The Aces will be wearing special on-field uniforms which will be auctioned off to benefit the Eddy House. Kids can also stop by the Sorting Hat station to see which house they belong. Themed t-shirts and hats will be available for purchase in the Biggest Little Team Shop. And House Cup concession specials will return. There will be Hufflepuff Hush Puppies, Gryffindor Funnel Cake Fries, Slytherin Dog, Ravenclaw Black & Blue Burger and Butterbeer (both adult and kid options). Each item purchased gives points to each Hogwarts House and the winner is announced during the game.

There are also every day specials during the non-theme nights like Taco Tuesday, Wild Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday and Family Day on Sundays.

For more on the Reno Aces promotion happening all season long, click here.

