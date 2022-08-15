Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.(World Economic Forum / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.

Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.

Bourla said Monday in a brief statement from the drugmaker that he has received four shots of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by both Pfizer and German drugmaker BioNTech, and he is confident that he will recover quickly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reports adults discouraged teens who attended the party from coming forward
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Man shot by police in southwest Reno identified; is in stable condition
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Defense Secretary Austin positive for COVID-19 for second time
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations