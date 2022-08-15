Palmer Elementary put into temporary lockdown

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown.

The Washoe County School District says the lockdown is due to county sheriff activity in the area, and not anything related to the school.

Parents are asked not to pick up their kids at this time.

KOLO will update this article as new information becomes available.

