Palmer Elementary put into temporary lockdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown.

The Washoe County School District says the lockdown is due to county sheriff activity in the area, and not anything related to the school.

Parents are asked not to pick up their kids at this time.

KOLO will update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.