Nevada gas prices fall 4 cents in the last week

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
NEVADA (KOLO) - The price of gas in the state of Nevada has fallen four cents in the last week, according to gas price aggregator GasBuddy.

The slight drop now means the average price per gallon of gasoline is $4.91. Prices in the Silver State are now more than 36 cents lower than they were a month ago, but more than 88 cents higher than they were a year ago.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas in the state stands at $4.19 a gallon, with the most expensive standing at $6.29 a gallon.

