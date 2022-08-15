Monday Motivations: Knowing your treatment options for post-viral syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Post-viral syndrome is also sometimes referred to as post-viral fatigue. If you’ve ever been sick with something like COVID-19, pneumonia, the flu or even the common cold, and you still feel weak or tired days to weeks after your symptoms have gone away, chances are you’re experiencing post-viral syndrome.

Dr. Randal Gates, D.C. is a Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist and Chiropractic Physician. He stopped by Morning Break to talk about the treatment options that are out there and what his practice, Gates Brain Health, offers patients who have tried other treatments without success.

Follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook for more information.

