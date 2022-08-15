Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase

A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies. (Source: Washington County Sheriff)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants out for his arrest, including for stealing a car.

Deputies said they found Shaw on a property while he was operating the excavator. When they commanded Shaw to shut the machine down and surrender, deputies said he ignored them and continued driving the machine as officials followed on foot.

Shaw eventually stopped and was arrested for eluding arrest, car theft and parole violation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reports adults discouraged teens who attended the party from coming forward
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Man shot by police in southwest Reno identified; is in stable condition
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Defense Secretary Austin positive for COVID-19 for second time
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations