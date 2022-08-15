Humboldt County seeks public comment over environment concerns

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Humboldt County is inviting the public to comment on an environment assessment for a land conveyance to the county.

The comment period will be 30 days long, and would convey via patent 40 acres of land for the construction of a new K-8 public school.

A parcel of land at the corner of Pine Grove Lane and Key Road southwest of Orovada has been identified as the school’s proposed location.

Those interested can have their voices heard via email at BLM_NV_WDO_Orovada_School_RPP@blm.gov, or you can mail your comments to the following location:

Attention: Orovada School RPP

C/O Humboldt River Field Office

5100 East Winnemucca Blvd.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Documents and additional information can be found here.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Sept. 14

