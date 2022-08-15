Humboldt County seeks public comment over environment concerns

The proposed project would be for a school in Humboldt County
The proposed project would be for a school in Humboldt County(WILX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Humboldt County is inviting the public to comment on an environment assessment for a land conveyance to the county.

The comment period will be 30 days long, and would convey via patent 40 acres of land for the construction of a new K-8 public school.

A parcel of land at the corner of Pine Grove Lane and Key Road southwest of Orovada has been identified as the school’s proposed location.

Those interested can have their voices heard via email at BLM_NV_WDO_Orovada_School_RPP@blm.gov, or you can mail your comments to the following location:

Attention: Orovada School RPP

C/O Humboldt River Field Office

5100 East Winnemucca Blvd.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Documents and additional information can be found here.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Sept. 14

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reports adults discouraged teens who attended the party from coming forward
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Man shot by police in southwest Reno identified; is in stable condition
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Monday Motivations - Post Viral Syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates
Monday Motivations: Knowing your treatment options for post-viral syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates
Monday Motivations - Post Viral Syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates
Mike Murray and Katey Roshetko discuss August and September promotional nights for Reno Aces.
Reno Aces enter last stretch of the season so get your tickets to Great Nevada Field’s final theme nights
Fire in the Joy Lake Road area of Galena.
FEMA fire assistance granted for Joy Lake fire