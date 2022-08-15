Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to host free adoption event

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe will be hosting a free adoption event from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 as part of an effort to boost adoptions and make room for transfer pets from other shelters.

The event will be located at the shelter in Truckee from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each of those days. The adoption fees for the animals have been sponsored by Soaring Ranch.

“We are hoping with the adoption fees generously sponsored by Soaring Ranch, we will be able to adopt out a record number of pets, in order to make space to continue our efforts in transferring pets from other shelters that are beyond capacity,” says Emily Holmes, HSTT Operations Director. “HSTT will have dogs and cats of all sizes ready to find their loving forever home.”

Their event comes at a time in which adoptions are on the decline as the number of animals surrendered to shelters is on the rise. According to Shelter Animals Count, 6% more animals are entering animals than leaving.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe also reports a decrease in foot traffic and people coming in to adopt animals. They also say they are seeking foster homes for adult dogs.

If you are interested in fostering a dog, the Humane Society urge you to email them at fosters@hstt.org.

