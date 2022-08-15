Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to host free adoption event

They also report a decrease in foot traffic and people coming in to adopt animals.
The free adoption event will be from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27
The free adoption event will be from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe will be hosting a free adoption event from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 as part of an effort to boost adoptions and make room for transfer pets from other shelters.

The event will be located at the shelter in Truckee from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each of those days. The adoption fees for the animals have been sponsored by Soaring Ranch.

“We are hoping with the adoption fees generously sponsored by Soaring Ranch, we will be able to adopt out a record number of pets, in order to make space to continue our efforts in transferring pets from other shelters that are beyond capacity,” says Emily Holmes, HSTT Operations Director. “HSTT will have dogs and cats of all sizes ready to find their loving forever home.”

Their event comes at a time in which adoptions are on the decline as the number of animals surrendered to shelters is on the rise. According to Shelter Animals Count, 6% more animals are entering animals than leaving.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe also reports a decrease in foot traffic and people coming in to adopt animals. They also say they are seeking foster homes for adult dogs.

If you are interested in fostering a dog, the Humane Society urge you to email them at fosters@hstt.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reports adults discouraged teens who attended the party from coming forward
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Man shot by police in southwest Reno identified; is in stable condition
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

The proposed project would be for a school in Humboldt County
Humboldt County seeks public comment over environment concerns
Monday Motivations - Post Viral Syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates
Monday Motivations: Knowing your treatment options for post-viral syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates
Monday Motivations - Post Viral Syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates
Mike Murray and Katey Roshetko discuss August and September promotional nights for Reno Aces.
Reno Aces enter last stretch of the season so get your tickets to Great Nevada Field’s final theme nights