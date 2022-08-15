FEMA fire assistance granted for Joy Lake fire

Fire in the Joy Lake Road area of Galena.
Fire in the Joy Lake Road area of Galena.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM PDT
OAKLAND, California. (KOLO) - A FEMA grant to assist the state of Nevada in battling the Joy Lake Fire has been granted by a regional administrator.

The fire is burning in Washoe County, and has burned one home and threatens around 2,000 others in and around Galena Creek. The blaze has also threatened schools, a geothermal plant, power transmission lines, Highway 580, and various communications infrastructure.

The state of Nevada submitted the request for assistance on Sunday. The grants provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Those costs eligible under the funding include field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies, mobilization, and demobilization activities associated with fighting the fire.

