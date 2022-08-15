City of Sparks launches domestic violence initiative

City of Sparks
City of Sparks
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks announced a new initiative aiming to end domestic violence.

The initiative is called “end the silence of domestic violence”, and was announced Monday by city attorney Wes Duncan. His new initiative will include the following:

  • The passage of new laws in the City of Sparks (approved by City Council on August 8, 2022) to address the power and control dynamics of abusers who try to dissuade victims from testifying or reporting their abuse.
  • Partnering with the Sparks Police Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART) to better investigate and enforce domestic violence laws in the community.
  • Training the DART team and the entire Sparks Police Department Patrol Section on how to improve the investigation of domestic violence and the evidence needed for successful prosecutions.
  • The implementation of an early intervention model of victim collaboration at the outset of the case including personally meeting with victims and fully informing them in writing of their rights under Marsy’s Law.
  • Trauma Informed Training for City Attorney victim advocate, prosecutors and personnel within the City Attorney’s Office.
  • Standing up for the rights of victims and requesting revocation of suspended sentences where defendants are placed on probation for domestic violence convictions.

In a press release, Duncan said this initiative aimed to make Sparks a zero-tolerance city for domestic violence, and to encourage people to speak up if they observe domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a serious crime that destroys the fabric of a community when not aggressively prosecuted,” said Duncan. 

“We also realize that victims of domestic abuse often feel they have no voice.  We aim to change that by launching our “End the Silence of Domestic Violence” initiative. The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will use every available resource to stand up for victims, treat them with dignity, and hold abusers accountable for their domestic abuse. The message is crystal clear to abusers in our city—if you commit domestic violence in our community, you will be held accountable,” he continued.

