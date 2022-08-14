Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol.

RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations.

“The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the enforcement effort.

