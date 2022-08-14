Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail

The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., was stopped for speeding in Elko County.(Nevada State Police)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washington man was booked into the Elko County jail on almost a million dollars bail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him allegedly speeding on Friday.

Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000.

NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.

The NSP took custody of the vehicle to get a search warrant but released Steinman. After getting the warrant, the search turned up guns with no serial numbers, gun muzzle suppressors, manufacturing tools, ammunition, about 7 pounds of marijuana and $12,500 in cash.

Narcotics detectives, the NSP and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office then found Steinman and he was arrested without incident and booked on Saturday.

The case is being sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for possible federal charges.

Triston Harris Steinman
Triston Harris Steinman(Nevada State Police)

