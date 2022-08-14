‘I’m speechless’: Organization remodels home for 2 brothers who lost their parents

A 22-year-old raising his little brother after their parents passed away was gifted a remodeled home in Katy. (SOURCE: KPRC)
By Cathy Hernandez
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KATY, Texas (KPRC) – Two brothers in Texas who lost their parents and grandparents have a roof over their heads thanks to volunteers.

The last few years have been tough for 22-year-old Jaylan Gray and 12-year-old Julian after both of their parents and their grandfather died.

Gray said he had promised his mother he would take care of Julian.

“[I] try my best to keep him in check, make sure he doesn’t get in trouble, and make sure he’s loved,” Gray said.

The brothers’ previous home had been severely damaged in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey and then again in the 2021 freeze.

“At one point, I was just done with the house. I was ready to sell it at one point. It was too much weight on my shoulders. I couldn’t do it,” Gray said.

Disaster rebuild organization Katy Responds and countless volunteers stepped in to help the two.

Executive Director Ron Peters said the organization remodeled it in three months.

“There’s just no way they could’ve lived in it and probably would’ve never fixed it,” Peters said.

The home was also furnished by Lakewood Church, a megachurch located in Houston.

Gray and Julian got a tour of their newly renovated home on Friday.

“I love it,” Gray said. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”

Peters said that the organization’s mission is to help provide people with a safe place to live and not have to worry about their home.

“This is what we do. It’s hard work. It’s non-profit work, but it’s why we do it, is for those guys,” he said.

Gray and Julian are now ready to start a new chapter in their lives.

“It makes me so happy to see that there’s good people. I just like the way we’ve been treated. I didn’t think anything good would happen,” Julian said.

Katy Responds was created in 2018 and has worked on about 160 homes.

To learn more about the organization and donate, visit katyresponds.org.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

