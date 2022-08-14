House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80.

The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue.

The fire was under control by midnight. The fire department released no information about the number of people displaced, the extent of the damage or the cause.

There were no injuries reported.

