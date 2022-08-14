Flight delays expected after false shooting report at Las Vegas airport

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flight delays are expected at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday morning after false reports of a shooting overnight.

Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a loud noise in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14 led to panic with people thinking there was a shooting. LVMPD said the noise is believed to be the result of an unruly person, who was taken into custody. Airport officials described it as a “security incident.”

Multiple concourses have to be cleared by security after the incident, airport officials said. Flights are being held at the concourses and all passengers who were in the airport had to exit and be re-screened through security.

Passengers who witnesses the panic described it as a “stampede.” It’s unclear if any Injuries were reported.

