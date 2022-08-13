Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival

August 19 - 21 at the Pioneer Center
By Denise Wong
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:03 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy watching a variety of dance creations outdoors this summer.  The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is creating a new free festival in partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada that the whole family can enjoy.  Adam Cates and Dennyse Sewell with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day event.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials highlight picture of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as search continues
Officials highlight picture of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as search continues
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Man shot by police in southwest Reno identified; is in stable condition
Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks

Latest News

Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival at the Pioneer Center
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival
Pinehaven Fire
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las...
Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules
back to school Washoe County School district bus
Transportation reimbursement for taking kids to school