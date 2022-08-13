1-acre brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a 1-acre brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs.

The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park.

People are asked to avoid the area.

SFD has four brush trucks and one water tender at the fire. TMF&R has several engines assigned and U.S. government fire engines are also responding.

