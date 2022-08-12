Washoe County School District announces mileage reimbursement program

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has announced a mileage reimbursement program.

The program is for families willing to drive their students to school during weeks when WCSD transportation is not available.

In a press release, the district said:

“We know the difficulties that the issues with our transportation system have placed on our families and we continue to work diligently to offer some solutions.”

Charter buses will also be used whenever possible as a temporary remedy while another round of drivers are hired and trained. The WCSD will begin resuming services for routes affected by the area rotation plan.

For students that must be absent due to a lack of transportation during their rotation week, the school district urges parents to contact their student’s teacher to get makeup work.

To determine your bus ride eligibility and bus stop, the district urges you to follow these steps:

Visit this website: http://buses.washoeschools.net/search.aspx Enter your address The information that appears will determine if your child is eligible to ride the bus. If your child is eligible, the address of your bus or hub stop will appear.

The school district will be transitioning to electronic attendance for this school year, meaning middle and high school students will have to scan their student IDs when getting on and off the bus. Elementary school students are encouraged to scan their IDs as well.

If a student does not have an ID, their attendance will be recorded manually for the first few months of school.

To learn more, click here or call 775-337-7769.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.