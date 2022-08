SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -An accident on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs has knocked down several power lines and closed the highway, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports.

NV Energy reports 3,503 customers are without power in Lyon County due to a motor vehicle accident and power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.