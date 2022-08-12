Traffic signal at Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive to be activated Monday

Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be activating a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive on Monday before the morning commute.

The area has seen periodic daytime lane and shoulder closures since June as the signal was installed.

The new signal will provide dedicated turns to and from Egyptian Drive and Spanish Springs Lane, including dedicated turn lanes and median islands. That section of traffic has seen a steady increase in traffic, going from an average of 12,000 vehicles daily in 2016 to 18,400 vehicles daily in 2021.

NDOT will also provide signalized crosswalks to enhance bicycle and pedestrian access across Pyramid Highway, including safer access to schools for children.

Starting next year, NDOT and the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will widen and improve sections of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.

