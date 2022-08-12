A timely reminder on 8/11: Call before you dig

8-1-1 Call before you dig
8-1-1 Call before you dig(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Gas lines are safe lying underground, undisturbed, but dig in the wrong place and they become an instant emergency.

You may get off with a crowd of first responders descending on you and an interruption of service. If so, count yourself lucky.

“If you happen to damage a line it can cause costly repairs, damages to your home and property, serious injury, even worse, says Matt Brecke of NV Energy.

So, the people who maintain those gas lines, like NV Energy, seize any opportunity to remind us of the hazards beneath our neighborhoods.

Thursday’s date--August 11th, 8-1-1, reminds us that’s also the number you want to remember before digging that trench or planting that large tree. So they set up a demonstration outside Western Nevada Supply to make the point.

Gas lines can deliver natural gas or propane and there’s a difference. Natural gas is lighter than air. If there’s a leak, it will rise and dissipate. Propane is heavier and more dangerous. It drops and can gather in low spots just waiting for an ignition source.

But the main thing to remember is that number, 8-1-1.

A call will bring a crew from NV Energy to locate the lines and mark them, telling you clearly where it’s safe to dig and where it’s not.

“This applies to everybody,” says Brecke. Contractors, homeowners, weekend warriors, everybody. They should call before they dig.”>

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement shares latest pictures in the case of Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

Latest News

Boxing can help those battling Parkinson's disease.
UFC Gym helping people fight back against Parkinson’s disease
Mammography screenings available right in your area.
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
Dominic Panasiti was honored at the 2021 northern Nevada Heroes Gala Event, which was hosted by...
Heroes Gala Event this Saturday
Flipping through money
Reno woman creates financiallyfitemployees.com to help navigate inflation (PART 1)