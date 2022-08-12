Schurz man arrested on false imprisonment, weapons charges

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -A call about a woman hiding in a Yerington restaurant bathroom who said she needed help led to the arrest of a Schurz man Thursday afternoon on false imprisonment and weapons charges.

The Yerington Police Department arrested Kalen Tam Jim Sr., 39, on charges of false imprisonment, being an ex- Felon in possession of a firearm, using a deadly weapon to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they got the call to help the woman hiding in the restaurant bathroom at 2:55 p.m. Police did not identify the restaurant.

Police said they found Jim with a loaded handgun. There were no injuries and he was booked into the Lyon County jail on $220,000 bail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Yerington Police Department at 775-463-2333 Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to case 22YE-0367.

