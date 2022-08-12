Schurz man arrested on false imprisonment, weapons charges

Jail bars graphic
Jail bars graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:24 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -A call about a woman hiding in a Yerington restaurant bathroom who said she needed help led to the arrest of a Schurz man Thursday afternoon on false imprisonment and weapons charges.

The Yerington Police Department arrested Kalen Tam Jim Sr., 39, on charges of false imprisonment, being an ex- Felon in possession of a firearm, using a deadly weapon to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they got the call to help the woman hiding in the restaurant bathroom at 2:55 p.m. Police did not identify the restaurant.

Police said they found Jim with a loaded handgun. There were no injuries and he was booked into the Lyon County jail on $220,000 bail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Yerington Police Department at 775-463-2333 Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to case 22YE-0367.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement shares latest pictures in the case of Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

Latest News

POWER OUTAGE
US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored
Last supermoon
Last Supermoon of 2022 and Other Night Sky Events
Back to School Bash & Health Fair
Back-to-School Bash & Community Health Fair
Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash and Health Fair