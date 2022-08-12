RTC Seeks Community Input on Arlington Avenue Bridges Project

Construction on the $28 million Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is anticipated to start in 2025.
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changes are coming to the Arlington Avenue Bridges in downtown Reno.

They cross the Truckee River and the surrounding area of Wingfield Park.

NDOT has categorized the two bridges as structurally deficient. They will be replaced to improve safety, increase access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.

The changes will only come after the public has the chance to share opinions.

A presentation was held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center to present the possible designs and get feedback.

”We have different railing options. Different lighting options, just a number of different bridge options and you can get all of that information and take a survey at ArlingtonBridges.com,” said Regional Transportation Commission Public Information Officer, Lauren Ball.

Click here to choose all the different options on the bridge and then submit your preferences to the RTC.

