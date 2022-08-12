Reno man allegedly had a quarter pound of fentanyl

Kerry Turner
Kerry Turner(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl, authorities said Friday.

Kerry Turner, 38, was booked for trafficking and other drug charges as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a gun.

The RNU also arrested Maija Cloyd, 23, for allegedly having two-thirds of an ounce of fentanyl.

Turner already had a warrant for his arrest when detectives found out he was allegedly trafficking fentanyl in Washoe County and also illegally had a gun.

Detectives found him in a Mercedes sports utility vehicle at the Motel 6 at 866 North Wells Ave. and also found the drugs and the gun, the RNU said.

The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard and Homeland Security Investigations.

