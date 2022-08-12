Reno City Council moves to fill seat vacated by Jardon

(KOLO)
By Denise Wong
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will appoint its next council member to fill the seat in ward 5, being vacated by Neoma Jardon.

The council made the decision Friday during a special meeting.

They decided to go with an appointment process as opposed to a special election, which council members found out could leave the seat unfilled for up to eight months.

Councilmember Naomi Duerr said she didn’t want a long delay in filling the void.

”Eight months,” she said. “I guess that doesn’t serve well either. I guess I will be prepared to support the motion very reluctantly so that’s where I stand.”

Here are the steps for the appointment process:

On Monday, the city will start accepting applications through Friday. Those applications will be uploaded to Reno.gov every day, which would give everyone the ability to review the applications and see who’s applying.

On Aug. 25, the council will meet and narrow the results and accept finalists for the position. On the week of Aug 29, they will hold two meet and greet sessions for constituent engagement.

On Sept. 7, the council will interview the finalists and make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials highlight picture of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as search continues
Officials highlight picture of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as search continues
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Man shot by police in southwest Reno identified; is in stable condition
Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks

Latest News

Governor Steve Sisolak
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
Good Shepherd's Clothes Closet is open Mondays from 3 to 7 and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to...
Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet a longtime local resource for free clothing
Movie Minute - August 12, 2022
Movie Minute: Wondering what to watch this weekend? There’s lots of options!
Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
GOP Nevada Secretary of State nominee to declare business filing fee holiday