Reno City Council moves to fill seat vacated by Jardon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will appoint its next council member to fill the seat in ward 5, being vacated by Neoma Jardon.

The council made the decision Friday during a special meeting.

They decided to go with an appointment process as opposed to a special election, which council members found out could leave the seat unfilled for up to eight months.

Councilmember Naomi Duerr said she didn’t want a long delay in filling the void.

”Eight months,” she said. “I guess that doesn’t serve well either. I guess I will be prepared to support the motion very reluctantly so that’s where I stand.”

Here are the steps for the appointment process:

On Monday, the city will start accepting applications through Friday. Those applications will be uploaded to Reno.gov every day, which would give everyone the ability to review the applications and see who’s applying.

On Aug. 25, the council will meet and narrow the results and accept finalists for the position. On the week of Aug 29, they will hold two meet and greet sessions for constituent engagement.

On Sept. 7, the council will interview the finalists and make an appointment.

