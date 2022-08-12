Movie Minute: Wondering what to watch this weekend? There’s lots of options!

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The biggest movie release this weekend is Bodies Bodies Bodies. The teen horror/thriller movie is about a group of friends who throw a house party during a hurricane. However, over the course of the night, they soon realize the danger isn’t in the storm outside but rather in the house with them. A party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Pete Davidson is the biggest name in this ensemble. Bodies Bodies Bodies is in theaters everywhere Friday, Aug. 12.

Also in theaters is Diane Keaton’s new movie, Mack & Rita. A 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail) spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self (Diane Keaton). This comedy is all about the left turns we take in life to find out that we were exactly who and where we needed to be all along. Mack & Rita is now playing in theaters.

One of the most anticipated streaming movie’s is Netflix’s Day Shift. Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco aren’t your typical vampire hunters. Foxx is a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires. Oh and Snoop Dogg is also a vampire hunter. What more do you want? Day Shift is now streaming on Netflix.

There are two new series being released this weekend. Five Days at Memorial follows the true story of staff and patients at Memorial Hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Doctors and nurses at the intensive care unit of a New Orleans’ hospital struggle with treating patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facility is without power for 5 days. The series stars, Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones and Cornelius Smith Jr. The first three episodes are now available on Apple TV+. New episodes drop every Friday through Sept. 16.

On Amazon Prime Video, A League of Their Own is perfect for binging this weekend because all 8 episodes of season one are out now. This series is a remake of the 1992 movie about the WWII All-American professional women’s baseball league. But instead of Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, the series stars a whole new cast of characters and actors.

For kids and families, 13: The Musical takes the all-teen-ensemble Broadway musical and adapts it for the small screen. While there are some changes to the script, like the addition of adult characters played by Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Debra Messing and Peter Hermann, the movie stays true to the story and music of the Broadway Musical. After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. 13: The Musical is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.