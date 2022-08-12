Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody

Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting.
By Matt Kling and Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting.

The chase started near Pecos and Cheyenne in the northeast and ended at Charleston and Decatur.

LVMPD Captain Carlos Hank said police were following up on a robbery suspect when that man stole a car from someone at gunpoint.

The suspect led officers on a pursuit.

As the pursuit continued, Captain Hank said the suspect and officers fired at each other near Craig and 5th Street.

The suspect then tried to steal another car, before crashing into a Metro K9 unit at Charleston and Decatur.

Two LVMPD officers, one from the K9 unit in the crash and another officer in a crash during the chase, were taken to UMC but are expected to be okay.

The suspect was also taken to UMC for treatment and is in police custody.

Another person was treated on scene for injuries.

Las Vegas police are expected to provide more details in the coming days including where the suspect originally robbed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for the latest.

