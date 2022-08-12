Las Vegas police find second body in flood wash near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon located a second body in a flood wash near the Strip.

Authorities said the body of a male victim was located while they were removing excessive debris from the flood channel. The individual was removed from the debris and transferred to the coroner’s office.

Another body was found in the same wash, located near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

In the Thursday night incident, the Clark County Fire Department had said LVMPD requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley.

CCFD responded, along with LVMPD officers and a private ambulance. First responders got the person out of the flood channel and they were transported to University Medical Center, where the person was pronounced deceased.

CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone said it is likely that there were people living in the tunnel system who get trapped when there is heavy rain.

“This isn’t the first time that I’ve been out here responding to the exact same thing in the last 5 to 10 years,” Touchstone said. “So, I’m not very familiar with the tunnel system and what’s upstream of here, but more than likely there’s people that live in the tunnels upstream from here that get surprised by the swift moving water as it dumps on our city, like it did last night.”

