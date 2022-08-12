Las Vegas police find second body in flood wash near Strip

After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon located a second body in a flood wash near the Strip.

Authorities said the body of a male victim was located while they were removing excessive debris from the flood channel. The individual was removed from the debris and transferred to the coroner’s office.

Another body was found in the same wash, located near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

In the Thursday night incident, the Clark County Fire Department had said LVMPD requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley.

CCFD responded, along with LVMPD officers and a private ambulance. First responders got the person out of the flood channel and they were transported to University Medical Center, where the person was pronounced deceased.

CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone said it is likely that there were people living in the tunnel system who get trapped when there is heavy rain.

“This isn’t the first time that I’ve been out here responding to the exact same thing in the last 5 to 10 years,” Touchstone said. “So, I’m not very familiar with the tunnel system and what’s upstream of here, but more than likely there’s people that live in the tunnels upstream from here that get surprised by the swift moving water as it dumps on our city, like it did last night.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials highlight picture of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as search continues
Officials highlight picture of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as search continues
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting near Kestrel Ct. in Reno Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Man shot by police in southwest Reno identified; is in stable condition
Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks

Latest News

Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las...
Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules
back to school Washoe County School district bus
Transportation reimbursement for taking kids to school
WCSO Mounted Unit Member saddles up his horse for patrol
Auxiliary hopes to financially assist WCSO Mounted Unit
Wildfire graphic
1-acre brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park
After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one...
2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms