‘Into the Woods’ hits the stage at Bartley Ranch Regional Park

By KOLO Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Grab a blanket and your loved ones, to catch the touring production of “Into the Woods.” You can catch the musical at Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater within Bartley Ranch Regional Park.

The well known musical is from 1987, and organizers say after the passing of composer Stephen Sondheim, it was time to bring the show to the Truckee Meadows. The Sierra School of Performing Arts started rehearsals back in May. The show is a very clever mixing of familiar fairytale characters who have their wishes granted. Then, the second act talks about the consequences of getting all that you want.

“We absolutely love doing our shows here at Bartley Ranch because there’s nothing better than watching a musical under the stars, the weather is perfect thank you! Let’s pray for no rain and no smoke and we’ll be fine,” Producing Artistic Director of the school Janet Lazarus explains.

The show debuts on August 12 and runs until Saturday the 27th. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. In September, the show goes on the road, first to the Reno Little Theatre and then stops in Carson City.

To purchase tickets, go to IntotheWoodsReno.com or call the Reno Little Theater box office at 775-813-8900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

